Hornets go 2-1 at Fort Smith tournament

March 4, 2018 Boys Soccer

FORT SMITH — After starting the weekend at the Fort Smith Invitational Tournament with a disappointing loss, the Bryant Hornets soccer team bounced back with a pair of wins.

The returned home 3-1-1 on the season with a match at Benton set for this Friday ahead of their 7A-Central Conference opener at Fort Smith Northside on Tuesday, March 13.

The Hornets battled Springdale to a 1-1 draw in the opener on Friday then lost in a shootout (penalty kicks). Jhorman Cruz had Bryant’s goal.

“We gave up a late goal to tie,” noted Hornets coach Richard Friday. “We were chasing a lot. It was good to play that level of competition.”

The Hornets bounced back early Saturday. Cruz and Henry Terry had them up 2-0 over Fort Smith Southside.

“We were sloppy and gave up two bad goals late,” Friday noted. “We won on PKs.”

Later, on Saturday, Bryant forged a 2-0 win over Fayetteville.

“We played better,” Friday said. “We broke through in the second half when Martin Ramirez bicycle-kicked the ball across the box and Ricky Barrientos finished it. Martin got on the scoresheet later with his first goal of the season.”

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Soccer
March 2, 2018
Russellville’s last-second goal forges tie with Hornets

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!