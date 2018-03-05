Hornets go 2-1 at Fort Smith tournament

FORT SMITH — After starting the weekend at the Fort Smith Invitational Tournament with a disappointing loss, the Bryant Hornets soccer team bounced back with a pair of wins.

The returned home 3-1-1 on the season with a match at Benton set for this Friday ahead of their 7A-Central Conference opener at Fort Smith Northside on Tuesday, March 13.

The Hornets battled Springdale to a 1-1 draw in the opener on Friday then lost in a shootout (penalty kicks). Jhorman Cruz had Bryant’s goal.

“We gave up a late goal to tie,” noted Hornets coach Richard Friday. “We were chasing a lot. It was good to play that level of competition.”

The Hornets bounced back early Saturday. Cruz and Henry Terry had them up 2-0 over Fort Smith Southside.

“We were sloppy and gave up two bad goals late,” Friday noted. “We won on PKs.”

Later, on Saturday, Bryant forged a 2-0 win over Fayetteville.

“We played better,” Friday said. “We broke through in the second half when Martin Ramirez bicycle-kicked the ball across the box and Ricky Barrientos finished it. Martin got on the scoresheet later with his first goal of the season.”