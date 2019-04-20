Hornets keep streak going with 3-1 win over Central

LITTLE ROCK — After starting in the rain on Thursday, the Bryant Hornets’ and Little Rock Central Tigers’ 6A-Central Conference contest at Quigley-Cox Stadium was stopped on Thursday night as puddles began to form on the saturated artificial turf.

So, the game was stopped, and they tried again on Friday evening and the Hornets came from behind for a 3-1 win to extend their winning streak to eight and their lead in the conference to two games, thanks to Little Rock Catholic’s loss on Wednesday to Fort Smith Northside.

Bryant hosts Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday.

“It was a rough start,” acknowledged Hornets head coach Richard Friday. “I think trying to get the kids up two days in a row was tough and the whole change to our routine because of weather and testing got to them.”

Central actually scored first.

“We were disorganized but we responded well,” Friday said. “We got another player on the score sheet when Christopher Fuller scored two headers from set pieces served in by Luis Lara.

“It was good because we haven’t scored a lot from set pieces this season,” he mentioned.

It was 2-1 at the half then Henry Terry scored in the second half.

“It came off another corner when the ball was bouncing around,” Friday related. “It was a good sign though with all the disruption they managed to get a good victory.”