April 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Hornets make 3-2 halftime lead hold up for win over Cabot

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

With five of their seven remaining 7A/6A-Central Conference games at home, the Bryant[more] Hornets soccer team is poised to make a run at the post-season (and success there). On Tuesday night, they may have commenced that run with a 3-2 win over the Cabot Panthers at Bryant Stadium.

Now 8-3 overall and 3-3 in the league, the Hornets wrap up the first round of the conference schedule this Friday at North Little Rock.

All of the scoring in Tuesday’s match came in the first half. Cabot scored in the first two minutes on a long shot from beyond 30 yards. But the Hornets didn’t let that affect them.

“We responded well,” said head coach Jason Hay. “Chase Stuart took the ball down and slotted it in front of the goal for Josh Lowery who came sprinting down the field to tap it in for our first goal.”

Bryant took a 2-1 lead when Alex Rowlan found the range off a corner from Bryce Denker. Cabot, however, tied it before Lowery got his second goal off an assist from Denker in the late stages of the half to make it 3-2.

The teams dueled in the second half without a goal.

“We played well the first half,” Hay noted. “We had a couple of defensive breakdowns that cost us goals but I liked our effort.

“In the second half, we had several chances to put the game away and could not finish,” he mentioned. “We will need to keep improving on finishing and making the most out of the good scoring opportunities.”