March 7 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Hornets make quick work of Pine Bluff for first league victory

Photos by Rick Nation and Kevin Nagle

By Martin Couch

The Bryant Hornets took 21 shots on goal in the first half while building a 4-0 lead and hit[more] two quick goals in the second half in a shutout of visiting Pine Bluff 6-0 on Thursday night at Hornet Stadium.

Justin Travis broke a scoreless tie with a goal with 34:36 left in the first half. Josh Lowery, Dylan Wolf and Cameron Furton took shots at the goal as the Hornets attacked from the outset.

Headers by Austin Powell and Travis started a barrage of shots on goal for Bryant. Bryce Denker, Houston Clifton and Lowery continued to put Pine Bluff on the defensive.

Lowery scored with 13:55 left for a 2-0 lead. A few minutes later, Travis fed Denker for a wide-open goal and a 3-0 lead.

Clifton found Denker open inside for Bryant’s fourth goal of the first half.

Defensively, Furton, Dylan Rives and Davis Nossaman kept Pine Bluff from getting a single shot on goal.

Within the first minute of the second half, Wolf scored off a deflection and Travis put in a 32-yard line drive goal to make it 6-0 with 32:38 to play.

The referee cut the time in half and Bryant played its substitutes for the remainder of the game.

The Hornets still got off 12 shots on goal to total 33 for the game, while Pine Bluff never got a shot off.

Bryant returns to action this weekend in a tournament at Fort Smith, opening against Bentonville on Friday at 4 p.m.

In Thursday’s JV game, Bryant won 4-0 with Davis Toler, Houston Clifton, Cory Laisure and Jeremy Anderson accounting for the goals.