Hornets rally to tie Northside, win on PKs in league opener

March 14, 2018 Boys Soccer

FORT SMITH — Goalkeeper Arron Sahlmann made a save and Ricky Barrientos and Dawson Oakley hit penalty kicks in a shootout that resulted in a victory for the Bryant Hornets over the Northside Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies missed three PKs in the shootout after the teams ended regulation play tied 2-2.

“We played all right,” said Hornets coach Richard Friday. “We started out strong but dipped in the middle of the game. We came back strong at the end.

“We gave up a goal midway through the first half and then another early in the second,” he related. “The boys rebounded with a goal off a corner that Luis Lara put in. Then we got one a little later when Martin Ramirez broke through their line and played a ball across for Ricky to score.”

The win improved the Hornets to 4-1-2 overall this season. They’ll return to conference play when they host Little Rock Catholic this Thursday. To wrap up their pre-spring break schedule, they’re set to host Christian Brothers out of Memphis on Friday.

