April 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Hornets set new win mark as they capture Invitational crown in Jonesboro

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

JONESBORO — The 2010 Bryant Hornets snapped the program’s record for most wins in a season when they improved to 12-7 by sweeping three opponents on Saturday, capturing the championship of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational Tournament.

Previous Hornets teams had posted 11 wins in 1998, 2000 and 2005. The victories also ensured a winning record this season, a first since that 11-4-4 team in 2005.

The Hornets opened Saturday’s event with a 4-0 win over Nettleton. They then edged the previously unbeaten, three-time defending Class 6A State champion Searcy Lions, 1-0, before wrapping up the title with a 3-0 win over 7A-Central Conference rivel, North Little Rock.[more]

“I thought we played very well this weekend,” stated Hornets coach Jason Hay. “Despite the long week and getting up and leaving at 6 a.m., we came ready to play.”

Against Nettleton, the Hornets jumped out to a 3-0 lead by halftime. Sean Sobba got Bryant on the board initially off an assist from Tyler Salminen. Jon Lowery added the second goal off an assist from Devon Norris. Lowery returned the favor before the end of the half as Norris knocked in the third goal.The fourth goal came in the second half when Jesse Wolf scored on a free kick.

In the win over Searcy, Sobba scored the lone goal off an assist from Alex Rowlan.

Rowlan had the first goal in the win over North Little Rock, assisted by Carlos Garcia. He added a second goal off another feed from Garcia a little later. The final goal belonged to Ryan Watson with an assist from Marshawn Hood.

“I hope we can carry the momentum from this weekend into the final three conference games,” Hay said. “Tuesday, we have Conway at home and Thursday, we go to Cabot.”

The Hornets close out the regular season on Monday, April 26, with a rematch with North Little Rock on Senior Night.