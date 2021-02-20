February 20 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Hornets’ strong second half produces opening win over Panthers

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTON — Alex Rowlan scored a goal off a feed from Peter Alverio with 2:31 left in the first half to provide a spark for the Bryant Hornets soccer team. Bryant rode the momentum and put together a strong second half to forge a 3-1 win over the rival Benton Panthers Friday night.

Benton had scored early in the game, picking off a loose ball off a corner kick and getting in the goal.

After the Hornets tied it late in the half, they dominated the second half, keeping the ball on their offensive end. Sean Sobba knocked in the go-ahead goal off an assist from Jose Vazquez at the 27:04 mark of the second half. With 12:41 left, Sobba fed Alverio who found the back of the net to make it 3-1.

“We didn’t play very good in the first half,” mentioned Hornets coach Jason Hay. “Benton, I think, was out-working us in the first half. They were hustling real good. They scored early and that gave them some confidence and it kind of looked like we hung our heads for a little bit.

“That goal right before half kind of perked everybody up,” he added. “I was pleased with how we responded in the second half. Everybody was getting back, doing what they were supposed to be doing. We started playing our game.”

The Hornets produced 36 shots on goal.

“Benton’s back four did a good job,” Hay acknowledged. “We had a ton of shots. We were in their half of the field all night.

“I thought our back four did a good job,” he added. “I thought as a team we all looked pretty good in the second half.”

The Hornets play their home opener against Texarkana on Thursday, Feb. 25.