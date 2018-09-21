Hornets sweep Charging Wildcats in Thursday match

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Hornets tennis team swept four varsity matches against the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats in a conference match at Burns Park on Thursday. The Lady Hornets and the Lady Wildcats split four varsity matches.

Bryant closes out the 2018 regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 25, against Conway at Rebsamen Park in Little Rock. The State tournament is set for Oct. 1-2 at Fort Smith Athletic Club.

Against North Little Rock, Blake Cunningham won at number one singles, 8-1, over Matt Joaquin. At number one doubles, Logan Catton and Coby Greiner defeated Brandon Nguyen and Jared Wisely, 8-2.

At number two singles, Bryant’s Broc Ingold prevailed over Grant Smith, 8-6, while, at number two doubles, Donte Baker and Codi Kirby stopped North Little Rock’s Nate Leonard and Noah Olmstead, 8-1.

The Lady Hornets won both singles matches, with Abbie Johnson dropping Anna Bradford, 8-2, at Kate Keith downing Sarah Spangler, 8-1.

At doubles, North Little Rock won twice. At number one, Sydney Winter and Eden Vaden edged Bryant’s Elaine Qualls and Hope Hartz, 8-6. At number two, North Little Rock’s Morganne Jumper and Chaney Baumgarcher defeated Megan Sisco and Jayla Osborne, 8-3.

In junior varsity matches, Qualls won over Baumgarcher, 6-2, and Ava Smith and Hannah Henderson beat North Little Rock’s Madison Nichols and Taylor Barnhart, 6-1.

For the boys, Jalen Dinstbier topped Nguyen, 6-0.

David Goshien lost to Wisely, 6-8, and Nick Skaivo and Greiner fell to Joaquin and Smith.

Angelly Valentin was defeated by North Little Rock’s Bailey Sappington, 2-6, then Keith and Megan Brown fell to Leslie Palmer and Alyssa Joseph, 3-6.