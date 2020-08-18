August 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Hornets take 18-hole dual match against Lake Hamilton

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

GLENWOOD — Austin Harmon was the individual medalist with a low round of[more] 72 over 18 holes at Glenwood Country Club, leading the Bryant Hornets golf team to victory in a dual match with the Lake Hamilton Wolves on Thursday.

For the Lady Hornets, Peyton Weaver was just four strokes off the pace of medalist Sydney Roper, who shot a 45 over nine holes. Lake Hamilton’s Lady Wolves earned team honors, as well.

The Bryant junior varsity boys played well over nine holes with five golfers shooting under 50 to ease past the Wolves’ JV.

Tyler Green was second only to his teammate, Harmon, in the varsity boys individual scoring. He shot 80 despite suffering a hand injury midway through the round. Jake Palmer turned in Lake Hamilton’s low round of 82.

For the Hornets, Chase Thornton’s 84 and Ashton Green’s 98 completed the scoring quartet, producing a team score of 334 to Lake Hamilton’s 338.

Nick Canale was working on a scoring round with a 70 over 15 holes but, along with Lake Hamilton’s Josh Coke, was unable to finish due to darkness.

The Lady Hornets finished with a team total of 164 to the Lady Wolves’ 147. Along with Weaver, Savanna Cathey turned in a 53 and Carly Miller carded a 62.

For the JV boys, Luke Brantley led the way with a nine-hole round of 41. Allen Humbard and Gary Williamson each finished at 43 with Logan Moore carding a 46 and Ross Weaver turning in a 48. Mark Winn shot 51 and Nick Jenkins 52.

The Bryant team is set to host its first match at Hurricane Creek Country Club on Tuesday, Aug. 23.