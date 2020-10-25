October 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Hornets third at conference meet, advance to State

CABOT — The Bryant Hornets placed three runners in the top 20 to place third at the 7A Central Conference cross country meet at Rolling Hills Country Club in Cabot on Monday.

Luke Lindsley led the Hornets with a third place finish in a time of 16:43. Rodrigo Rodarte placed 13th in a time of 17:39 and Jesse Wolf was 19th in a time of 17:51.

The rest of the Hornets’ top seven were Michael Smith (24th in 18:24), Kevin Nalley (36th in 19:24), Nick Ballew (44th in 19:38), and Josh Pultro (61st in 20:12).

Cabot won the meet with a total of 39 points, followed by LR Catholic (61), Bryant (75), Conway (105), LR Central (114), North Little Rock (153), and LR Hall (221). A total of 118 runners completed the race.[more]

“We had a good overall team effort,” stated Hornets coach Steve Oury. “I know Luke was disappointed in his race, but he has nothing to be ashamed of. He didn’t have his best day, but he still fought hard to hold off some really good runners down the stretch. Both Rodarte and Wolf passed at least a couple of people heading toward the finish, and Michael Smith had his best race of the season.”

The Hornets will compete at the Class 7A State Meet on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Rogers.

“We finished about where I thought we would,” Oury said of the conference meet. “Cabot is probably the deepest team in the state. They have so many good runners that they can afford to have a couple of guys have an off day. They may have a shot at winning a state championship.”