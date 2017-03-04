Hornets topple Fayetteville on PK’s

FORT SMITH — Behind some tremendous defense, the Bryant Hornets battled perennial state power Fayetteville to a draw during regulation at the annual Fort Smith Invitational soccer tournament on Friday. Thanks to a pair of saves by keeper John Sohn, the Hornets won on PK’s in a shootout.

Dawson Oakley, Edgar Tejada, Dalton Bryant, Ricky Barrientos and Connor Qualls each converted the PK’s in the shootout.

“We pressed hard defensively,” said Hornets coach Richard Friday. “The guys worked well as a team.”

The Hornets, now 2-0-1, advance to play Fort Smith Southside today.