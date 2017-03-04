Hornets topple Fayetteville on PK’s

March 4, 2017 Boys Soccer

FORT SMITH — Behind some tremendous defense, the Bryant Hornets battled perennial state power Fayetteville to a draw during regulation at the annual Fort Smith Invitational soccer tournament on Friday. Thanks to a pair of saves by keeper John Sohn, the Hornets won on PK’s in a shootout.

Dawson Oakley, Edgar Tejada, Dalton Bryant, Ricky Barrientos and Connor Qualls each converted the PK’s in the shootout.

“We pressed hard defensively,” said Hornets coach Richard Friday. “The guys worked well as a team.”

The Hornets, now 2-0-1, advance to play Fort Smith Southside today.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Soccer
March 1, 2017
Hornets, Panthers battle to scoreless draw in opener

Leave a Reply