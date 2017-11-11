Hornets will host rematch with Fayetteville next week

November 10, 2017 Football

The 9-1 Bryant Hornets will engage in a rematch with the Fayetteville Bulldogs on Friday, Nov. 17, in the second round of the Class 7A football playoffs.

Fayetteville advanced by outlasting Fort Smith Southside 64-34 in the first round.

The Hornets and the Purple Dogs played one of the games of the year in week 2 of the regular season. In overtime, Bryant won 38-37 at Fayetteville’s Harmon Field. It was the first time a Bryant team had ever defeated a Fayetteville squad.

Fayetteville, now 7-4, was the No. 3 seed from the 7A-West Conference and wound up being the only West team to advance out of the first round. The big upset was pulled off by a 3-7 Fort Smith Northside team, seeded fifth in the Central, with a 21-9 win over West 4 seed Springdale Har-Ber (7-3), the preseason favorite to win the State title.

Here are the brackets headed into next week:

CLASS 7A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Friday, Nov. 10

Game 2 — Cabot (5-5) (Central 4) 43, Springdale (6-4) (West 5) 21

Game 4 — Fayetteville (6-4) (West 3) 64, FS Southside (3-7) (Central 6) 34

Game 6 — FS Northside (3-7) (Central 5) 21, Springdale Har-Ber (7-3) (West 4) 9

Game 8 — Conway (7-3) (Central 3) 41, Rogers (5-5) (West 6) 14

Thursday, Nov. 16

Game 12 — Conway (8-3) at Bentonville West (9-1) (West 1)

Friday, Nov. 17

Game 9 — Cabot (6-5) at Bentonville (8-2) (West 1)

Game 10 — Fayetteville (7-4) at Bryant (9-1) (Central 2)

Game 11 — FS Northside (4-7) at North Little Rock (10-0) (Central 1)

Friday, Nov. 24

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner (higher seed is home)

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner (higher seed is home)

Saturday, Dec. 2

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Game 15 — game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, 12 p.m.

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Football
November 8, 2017
2017 Bryant Hornets final unofficial regular-season stats
Football
November 6, 2017
James, trio of Hornets on Farm Bureau Insurance Awards watch lists

Leave a Reply