Hornets win dual match with Lakeside at Diamondhead

HOT SPRINGS — Scott Schmidt’s 18-hole round of three-over par 75 garnered individual medalist honors to lead the Bryant Hornets to a team victory in a dual match with Hot Springs Lakeside at Diamondhead Golf Course on Thursday.

Drew Darbonne tied for second with an 81. Clayton Harbour carded an 82 and Landon Allison completed the scoring quartet with an 83.

In addition, Logan McDonald carded an 85 and Brendan Morton shot 96.

“Scott Schmidt played a very solid round,” said Bryant coach Steve Griffith. “Good job by Drew Darbonne showing some mental toughness. He started 5-over after three holes but put that behind him and shot 4-over for the last 15 holes. This is something we all need to work on getting into September, putting bad holes behind us.”

The Hornets finished at 321 as a team with Lakeside combining on a 332.

The Lady Hornets played a nine-hole round. Maddie Stephens finished with a 57 and Brooklyn Waller shot 58. Meredith Medford shot a 71.

“The girls played well on Tuesday but had a tough day today,” Griffith observed. “ We’re looking forward to a week with 18 holes at Magellan on Tuesday and a 36-hole, two-day Conway tournament next Friday and Saturday.”