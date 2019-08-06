Hornets win first golf outing of the season at El Dorado

August 6, 2019 Golf

EL DORADO — Andrew Gaspard fired a two-under-par 69 to tie for individual medalist honors as the Bryant High School golf team opened the 2019 season by winning the annual Simmons Invitational Tournament in El Dorado.

Gaspard finished as the runner-up for the tournament after losing in a playoff.

As a team, the Hornets shot a 298. El Dorado was second at 342.

Bryant’s Daniel Taylor shot a two-over 73 while Landon McDonald and Cameron McDonald each turned in rounds of 78. Landon Wallace shot a 90.

For the girls, Caitlin LaCerra carded a 90 and Leighton Crawley finished at 121.

“They all played great,” said BHS golf coach Casey Mattox. “I’m really proud of them, especially for their first tournament of the season.”

Bryant plays again on Thursday at Rebsamen Park Golf Course against Little Rock Catholic and Mount St. Mary Academy.

