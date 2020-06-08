June 7 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Jackson spins no-no, Senior Sox club St. Louis team in four innings

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

EMERSON, Ga. — Right-hander Zach Jackson pitched a four-inning no-hitter and the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team took a little frustration out on the Recruits Baseball Club Gold of St. Louis this morning with a 12-0 romp in a consolation game that wrapped up their adventure at the Perfect Game-East Cobb Invitational wood bat showcase. The Sox finished 2-0-2 at the event. They’re set to play next against a Conway team at Hendrix College.

Jackson walked one and struck out six. On offense, Bryant racked up 13 hits including three by Drew Tipton, who drove in four runs and scored three. Brandan Warner and Connor Tatum each had two hits while Blake Patterson and Jason Hastings each drove in a pair.

The Sox’s right-hander worked around a hit batsman, an error and his lone walk in the top of the first but picked off a runner to help get out of the inning.

Bryant took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Tipton and Warner singled then Patterson walked to load the bases for Hastings, who delivered a sacrifice fly that allowed Warner to tag at second as well and move to third. Lee singled him in.

Dylan Hurt kept the inning going with a bunt single that filled the sacks again. Patterson scored when Logan Allen bounced into a force at second.

In the second, Gold went down in order and Tatum started a run-scoring uprising for the Sox with a bunt single. With two down, Patterson reached on an error that allowed Tatum to go to third. Hastings singled him in.

Jackson fanned two in the top of the third then his teammates expanded the advantage to 8-0. Allen blooped a single to right then stole second. Nick Kehrees walked then Tatum sacrificed to get runners to second and third for Tipton. On a shot to right, Tipton tripled to chase both home, making it 6-0.

Warner doubled to plate Tipton then scored on Patterson’s single.

After Jackson worked around an error to start the fourth, the Sox put the finishing touches on the run-rule win in the home half.

A one-out walk to Devin Dupree got things going. Kehrees stroked a single up the middle and Tatum flared a hit to left, filling the sacks. Tipton singled in two to make it 10-0.

After Warner walked, Patterson’s sacrifice fly not only got Tatum home but Tipton, hustling all the way, came in as well.