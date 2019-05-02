James named Coach of the Year for football by AAA, AHSCA

May 2, 2019 Football

File photo by Rick Nation

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Bryant Hornets head coach Buck James has been named the 2018-19 Coach of the Year for football by the Arkansas Activities Association and the Arkansas High School Coaches Association, the AA announced on Wednesday.

James led the Hornets to their first State championship in football in his third season at Bryant. The Hornets went 11-2 overall including the 27-7 victory over North Little Rock in the State championship game at War Memorial Stadium. 

Bryant is 30-8 under James.

In addition, the AAA and the AHSCA announced the following awards:

Curt King Award – Gary Don Smith

Joe Reese Award – Wadie Moore

Boys Golf – Chris Viala, Valley View

Girls Golf – Shane Davis, West Side, Greers Ferry

Boys Tennis – Steve Cox, Bergman

Girls Tennis – Doug Cox, Harrison

Boys Basketball – Kyle McCandlis, Izard County

Girls Basketball – Stan Fowler, Batesville

Boys Cross Country – Karl Koonce, Lake Hamilton

Girls Cross Country – Tiffany Surber, West Fork

Bowling – Brandy Chumley, Benton

Volleyball – Margie McGee, Valley View

Wrestling – Jerry Evans, Searcy

Dance – Charlotte Tarver, Bauxite

Cheer – Tori Beach, Nettleton

Girls Swimming – Lance Fetters, Clarksville

Boys Swimming – Brian Gibson, Little Rock Christian

Sport Awards will be presented at All Star Volleyball, Basketball and Football games. The Curt King and Joe Reese award’s will be presented at the 2019 Hall of Fame.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

