James named Coach of the Year for football by AAA, AHSCA

File photo by Rick Nation
NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Bryant Hornets head coach Buck James has been named the 2018-19 Coach of the Year for football by the Arkansas Activities Association and the Arkansas High School Coaches Association, the AA announced on Wednesday.
James led the Hornets to their first State championship in football in his third season at Bryant. The Hornets went 11-2 overall including the 27-7 victory over North Little Rock in the State championship game at War Memorial Stadium.
Bryant is 30-8 under James.
In addition, the AAA and the AHSCA announced the following awards:
Curt King Award – Gary Don Smith
Joe Reese Award – Wadie Moore
Boys Golf – Chris Viala, Valley View
Girls Golf – Shane Davis, West Side, Greers Ferry
Boys Tennis – Steve Cox, Bergman
Girls Tennis – Doug Cox, Harrison
Boys Basketball – Kyle McCandlis, Izard County
Girls Basketball – Stan Fowler, Batesville
Boys Cross Country – Karl Koonce, Lake Hamilton
Girls Cross Country – Tiffany Surber, West Fork
Bowling – Brandy Chumley, Benton
Volleyball – Margie McGee, Valley View
Wrestling – Jerry Evans, Searcy
Dance – Charlotte Tarver, Bauxite
Cheer – Tori Beach, Nettleton
Girls Swimming – Lance Fetters, Clarksville
Boys Swimming – Brian Gibson, Little Rock Christian
Sport Awards will be presented at All Star Volleyball, Basketball and Football games. The Curt King and Joe Reese award’s will be presented at the 2019 Hall of Fame.