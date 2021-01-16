January 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2004

Second-half defense helps Lady Hornets shake Hall

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets’ defensive intensity after halftime created the breaking point for the Little Rock Hall Lady Warriors when the two teams met at Hall’s sparkling new gym in AAAAA-Central Conference play on Friday, Jan. 16.

Hall, seeking its first league win, had played the Lady Hornets within 2 points, 22-20, at halftime. But the Lady Hornets had a difference defensive energy in the third quarter. Hall committed 11 turnovers and converted just one field goal in the third period as Bryant took control of the game. A 10-0 run to end the quarter helped produce a 38-23 advantage going into the final eight minutes and the Lady Hornets went on to a 56-32 victory.

Bryant improved to 10-7 overall, 3-1 in conference play, a half game behind co-leaders Little Rock Parkview and Conway. The Lady Hornets were set to take on Parkview’s Lady Patriots, ranked No. 1 in the state, in their next outing on the road, Friday, Jan. 23.

Amanda Grappe accounted for 27 of the Lady Hornets’ points. Though the Lady Warriors had some size inside, they had no one to match Grappe’s quickness. She also gathered a game-high nine rebounds.

Yousra Elhagemoussa, the senior center still trying to work her way back from a knee injury, added 9 points and three boards. Ashley Grappe had 7 points, all from the free-throw line.

In all, Hall turned the ball over 31 times in the game but 19 of those miscues came after halftime.

The game was close early. Bryant gained the upper hand initially with an 8-1 stretch at the end of the first quarter with Amanda Grappe accounting for 6 of those points including a three-point play with :05 to go. Liz Farish added a layup off a feed from Ashley Grappe.

Midway through the second quarter, Bryant led 14-7 but Hall put a run together and, with 1:59 left in the half, actually took the lead 18-17 on a jumper by Victoria Murdock. But two free throws by Amanda Grappe reclaimed the advantage for Bryant. Amie Hubbard then made a steal which led to a 3-pointer by Allison Grappe.

Elhagemoussa scored the first 4 points of the second half then Hall got its lone field goal from Victoria Overton, a former Benton player. Elhagemoussa then fed Amanda Grappe for a basket. A free throw by Kendra Young ended Hall’s scoring in the quarter with 6:21 left.

Allison Grappe’s 15-foot jumper started the Lady Hornets’ 10-0 run after that.

In the fourth quarter, Hall trimmed the lead to 11 with 5:49 left but a layup by Hubbard, who then combined with Ashley Grappe on a steal, started a 14-1 blitz to end the game. The final margin was the largest of the game.



