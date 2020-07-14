July 13 in Bryant athletic history: 2004

Bryan’s return to mound sparks AAA Sox’ victory

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SHERWOOD — A four-run fifth-inning uprising snapped a 4-4 tie and Todd Bryan, making his first pitching appearance since June 5, made it hold up with the help of Richie Wood and Daniel Minton at the end, as the Bryant Blacksox AAA American Legion team knocked off the Sylvan Hills Bruins 8-6 on Tuesday, July 13.

It was Bryant’s fifth win in a row since returning from the Tournament of Champions wood bat tournament in Alton, Ill., and raised their overall record to 27-5.

Bryan, 3-0, relieved James Leigh two batters into the third inning with the game tied 4-4. He fanned the first batter he faced, the first of four K’s in his 3 2/3 innings, then gave up an RBI single to Cody Dillon that gave the Bruins the lead. But, after another hit loaded the bases, Bryan retired the next two to strand all three baserunners.

Bryan was sidelined earlier this season with a wrist injury and, according to manager Craig Harrison, still had some discomfort when he threw his curve against Sylvan Hills. So, Harrison said, they just used the fastball and change-up and the latter proved practically unhittable.

Bryant’s game-turning fifth began with consecutive singles by Richie Wood, Cory Lambert and Korey Hunter with Hunter’s rap snapping the tie. And when Dustin Easterly walked, an errant pickoff to third allowed Lambert to score.

Dustin Tinkler, who had three hits in the game to snap out of a season-long slump, beat out a bunt single and when the late throw to first was off, Hunter scored and Easterly went to third. Jeff Carpenter’s sacrifice fly made it 8-5.

Wood, Lambert and Scott Peeler each had two hits in the game for Bryant.

Bryan allowed just one other hit — an infield single in the fourth — as he worked into the sixth. That’s when he began to tire, issuing a two-out walk. Wood relieved and ended the inning with a strikeout.

In the seventh, a hit batsman and a single after the first out, brought Minton to the mound. A two-out single made it 8-6 but, with the tying runs on base, Minton got the final out on a grounder to short to earn his third save of the season.



