July 13 in Bryant athletic history: 2006

Sox sink Searcy

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SEARCY — Casey Grisham and Justin Wells shackled Searcy Crain Automotive on four hits while the Bryant Black Sox AAA American Legion team pounded out nine runs on 12 hits to ease to a 9-1 win in five innings on Thursday, July 13.

The win improved the Sox to 29-3 going into their final regular-season game at Jacksonville on Friday, July 14 (see related story).

Joey Winiecki and Wells each had three hits while Aaron Davidson and Danny Riemenschneider had two each with Riemenschneider’s including his first home run of the season, a two-run shot that helped the Sox get away to a 3-0 lead.

Grisham struck out five without a walk in four innings for the Sox in his final start before the Zone 4 Tournament in Bryant starting July 20. Wells, tuning up as well, struck out the side in the fifth to finish the game.

Winiecki doubled to open the game before Riemenschneider’s shot, the first of his American Legion career. Wells followed with a single up the middle. He advanced to second on a groundout by Davidson, stole third and scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

In the second, David Martin singled with one down. With two away, Winiecki got his second hit. Riemenschneider knocked in Martin, taking second on the late throw to the plate. Wells capped the inning off with a two-run single to left to make it 6-0.

Grisham worked around a two-out hit in the bottom of the inning then retired the side in order in the third. Searcy managed its run in the fourth on a solo homer. A pair of hits followed but Grisham got out of the jam with a strikeout.

The Sox made it a run-rule margin in the top of the fifth. Wells and Davidson belted back-to-back doubles, though Wells had to hold and didn’t score on Davidson’s hit. Devin Hurt, however, picked up an RBI with a grounder to short and Cory Lambert singled in a run. Travis Queck walked then Searcy botched a doubleplay as Lambert scored on the errant relay to make it 9-1.



