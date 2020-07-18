July 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2002

Bryant-Benton game moved to War Memorial
Because of the construction on the lot normally used for parking at football games, Bryant Athletic Director Tom Farmer announced the Bryant Hornets’ game against the arch-rival Benton Panthers will be moved from Bryant Stadium to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Friday, Sept. 13.
The Bryant-Benton game, dubbed the Salt Bowl with the winner being awarded the Salt Bowl trophy, has been moved to early in the season this year because the two schools will not be competing in the same conference. Bryant has been moved from the AAAAA-South to the AAAAA-Central for the next two-year cycle. In 2003, the game is scheduled to be the season-opener for both teams. This year, however, both debut at the annual Alltel/Hootens.com Kickoff Classic at War Memorial Stadium on Monday, Sept. 2. Bryant will take on defending Class AA State champion Shiloh Christian of Springdale around 1:30 p.m., after Benton plays Pulaski Academy at 11 a.m. A third game, pitting Class AAA State champ Warren against Springdale will finish up the day’s events.
The six teams combined for 60 wins in 2001.
War Memorial Stadium will be a home away from home for Bryant this season. The Hornets will play four games at Hornets Stadium during the regular season, three at War Memorial. In addition to the Kickoff Classic and the Benton game, Bryant plays new conference foe (and old rival) Little Rock Catholic at War Memorial on Sept. 27.
Reserved tickets for the 2002 Bryant Hornets football season are on sale for $30 each, according to Farmer. The tickets will allow admittance to all five Hornets home games including the Bryant-Benton game at War Memorial. They may be purchased at the Bryant Athletic Office from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weekdays. Because of an Arkansas Activities Association rule, these tickets will not be good for any state playoff game that may be held at Bryant.
Advanced tickets for the Shiloh Christian game as part of the Alltel/Hootens.com Kickoff Classic are also on sale at the Bryant Athletic Office. Proceeds from advanced sales beyond 400 tickets (or $2,800) will go to the Bryant Athletic Dept. For more information, call 847-5601.