June 24 in Bryant athletic history: 2005

Youngblood’s blast highlights AA Sox win

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

PEARCY — Gaston Youngblood blasted a grand slam and Devin Hurt went 4-for-4 as the Bryant Black Sox AA American Legion team eased to a 12-2 win in five innings over Lake Hamilton on Friday, June 24.

The Sox pounded out 14 hits and Tyler Pickett with last inning relief from Justin Gaddy, held Lake Hamilton to just two as the team improved to 12-8.

Youngblood’s slam was the highlight of a seven-run fourth that blew open a 2-0 game. It came after David Guarno had singled, David Martin walked and aaron Beard reached on an error to load the bags.

After Youngblood unloaded, Joey Winiecki smacked a one-out triple and scored on the first of Hurt’s two doubles. After Pickett singled, Ryan Guffey drove in Hurt with a base hit that sent Ryan Wilson, in to run for Pickett, to third. Alex Kehrees finished off the uprising with a sacrifice fly that made it 9-0.

Bryant had taken a 2-0 lead in the first. Hurt singled and swiped second then scored on a two-out hit by Gaddy. Guarno walked to set up Martin who delivered an RBI hit.

Pickett, meanwhile, set down the first six batters he faced and, after surrendering a single to lead off the bottom of the third, retired the next four.

With the 9-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, he issued a one-out walk and a double. A run scored on an error then another on a passed ball. With a runner at third and one down, Pickett got the next batter to tap back to the mound. The runner at third broke for the plate but Pickett tossed to catcher Garrett Neal for the out. The next batter bounced to Youngblood at third to end the inning.

In the top of the fifth, the Sox made it a run-rule margin again with three more. One-out singles by Youngblood and Michael Haydon set the table. Winiecki singled in a run then Hurt’s second two-bagger chased in two more to set the final score.

Gaddy relieved Pickett in the bottom of the inning and issued a lead-off walk but no more, retiring the next three to sew up the win.



