June 24 in Bryant athletic history: 2005

Queck’s slam sparks Bryant to 14-1 romp

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

PEARCY — Travis Queck drove in six runs including four with a grand slam home run as the Bryant Blacksox AAA American Legion team blew open a scoreless game with a nine-run third on the way to a 14-1 romp in five innings at Lake Hamilton.

Going 2-for-4 in the game, Queck, a part-time starter this season, upped his batting average to .417. Danny Riemenschneider also had two hits for the Sox who improved to 12-5 going into a pair of crucial Area IV District games in Little Rock.

A trio of Bryant pitchers got some work in the game. Starter Casey Grisham pitched two scoreless innings, Aaron Davidson worked into the fifth and picked up the win and Zack Young, making his first appearance on the mound this season, retired the last two Lake Hamilton batters.

Bryant, coming off an intense District game against Pine Bluff on Wednesday, didn’t show much spark in the first two innings at Lake Hamilton. In the third, however, they started getting a little help from LH starter Brad Treadway. With one out, Josh Groves and Todd Bryan walked and Riemenschneider was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Davidson who delivered a two-run double. Walks to Young, Daniel Price and Cory Lambert forced in two more runs and Treadway gave way to reliever Nathan Ball.

But Justin Wells greeted him with an RBI single before Queck unloaded with his slam to cap off the inning.

The scoring continued in the fourth. Walks to Young and Devin Hurt were followed by an error that allowed Lambert to reach, loading the bags again. Wells walked to force in run No. 10 then Queck added to his big night with a two-run single. An out later, Bryan walked again and Riemenschneider cracked a two-run single to make it 14-1.

Lake Hamilton managed its lone run in the bottom of the third on a walk, a groundout and a two-out double.

The only other hit Davidson gave up was a two-out bunt single in the fourth that loaded the bases after a walk and an error had started the frame. But Davidson left them stranded as he struck out the next batter, his third K of the inning.

In the fifth, Davidson recorded his sixth strikeout before giving way to Young who induced a grounder to second before ending the game with a strikeout.



