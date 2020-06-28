June 27 in Bryant athletic history: 2002

Peeler sparks A Sox

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

JACKSONVILLE — It wasn’t much of a mistake. It just came at a bad time. But Scott Peeler looked determined to make up for it.

And he did.

Peeler belted a solo homer that snapped a 3-3 tie and started a three-run rally as the Bryant Blacksox A American Legion team earned a 6-3 win over Jacksonville Gwatney Chevrolet on Thursday, June 27.

Bryant led 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth. With one down, Jacksonville had a runner, Josh Rawdon at third and Blake Cochran at the plate trying to squeeze him home. Cochran missed the first pitch and Rawdon was caught in a rundown by Sox catcher Dustin Easterly. The catcher chased the runner back towards third then threw to third baseman Andrew Moseley who chased him back toward home, unable to get a tag on him. Moseley got about halfway home and tried to get a throw to pitcher Daniel Minton but it hit Rawdon and ricocheted to Peeler who was lining up to join the rundown if needed. Peeler, surprised to get the ball, made the catch somehow and tried to make a tag on Rawdon all in one motion but the ball came loose and Rawdon was safe with the tying run.

Cochran proceeded to fly to right then Minton struck out Kris Allen to end the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Easterly grounded out to first, then came Peeler who slugged a 1-2 delivery from Jackson-ville’s Jeramy Mogish over the fence in right to put the Sox back on top.

To follow up, Nick Dorsey reached on an error then Todd Bryan singled to left. The duo then executed a double steal and Dorsey was soon home on a wild pitch. Walks to Korey Hunter and Colby Landers loaded the bases then Bryan scored when Morgan Garner’s grounder to second was misplayed.

In the bottom of the inning, Minton, who relieved starter Daniel Hinson in the sixth, surrendered a one-out walk but stranded the runner in closing out the win.

The win was Bryant’s sixth in its last eight games and improved its overall record to 16-7 going into Saturday’s doubleheader against Crossett.

Peeler, Bryan and Hunter each had two hits for the Sox. Jacksonville only had three hits as a team — all in the first two innings.

In the bottom of the first, Hinson struggled with his control. He walked lead-off man Matt Dunaway who promptly swiped second base and took third on a passed ball. With one out, Josh Bettencourt singled him in. Another pair of free passes loaded the bases, but Hinson got out of the jam, stranding all three.

Bryant took a lead in the top of the second. Dorsey beat out an infield hit then Bryan perfectly placed a bunt for a single. Hunter followed suit, loading the bases for Moseley who’s grounder to first was misplayed allowing Dorsey to score.

Landers grounded into a force out at third but Garner came through with a sacrifice fly and Dustin Tinkler singled to make it 3-1.

Jacksonville managed its last two hits in the second but only the first one, a single by Allen came to anything. Allen stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Dunaway. Javar Rochester followed with a single and, after that, the only baserunners came by virtue of walks.

Mogish, however, kept Bryant from adding to its lead through six innings. Rawdon walked to lead off the sixth and advanced on a wild pitch which moved Bryant manager Scott Williams to bring in Minton. Bo Dougherty sacrificed Rawdon to third to set up the final sequence of events.



