Junior Sox (15U) bounce back for first pool play win

MEMPHIS — Jordan Knox and Clay Crawford each had two hits, including a double apiece, while Luke Bickerstaff, with last-inning relief from Tucker Dunn, held the Easley Baseball Club (Box) 15U team to four runs, three unearned, as the Bryant Black Sox 15U Junior American Legion team forged a 10-4 win on Friday.

The victory made the Sox 15U team 1-1 in pool play at The Hagan, an annual showcase tournament in the Memphis area, at 6-9 overall going into a game on Saturday at 11:15 a.m.

At Gagliano & Sowell Fields, the Sox overcame a 2-1 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the third then broke the game open with a five-run fourth.

In five innings, Bickerstaff allowed eighth hits but walked no one and struck out three. Dunn pitched around a pair of two-out hits in the sixth to close out the win.

The Sox grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when singles by Mason Butler and Gage Horn sparked the offense. Butler tagged and went to third on Aden Palmer’s fly to right then, with two down, a passed ball allowed him to score.

Easley used a one-out double and an error to tie it in the top of the third. A single put a runner at third then, with two down, an infield hit made it 2-1.

Bryant’s breakout uprising in the bottom of the inning started with a walk to Matt Griffe. Carson Kemp came on as a courtesy runner and took second on a passed ball before Knox doubled to chase him home with the tying tally.

Knox went to third on Reid Catton’s groundout then scored on Crawford’s two-bagger to put the Sox ahead to stay.

Hunter Holt was hit by a pitch and wen Butler’s tapper to the mound was misplayed, the bases were full. Horn picked up an RBI when he grounded into a force at second then beat the relay to first to avoid an inning-ending doubleplay.

Horn stole second and, on a passed ball, Holt scored to make it 5-2.

Bickerstaff eased through a 1-2-3 top of the fourth then the Sox went back to work at the plate.

Kemp’s one-out triple triggered the game-busting outburst. Griffe walked and Kemp scored on a wild pitch as Knox drew a free pass. Luis Hernandez, in to run for Griffe, scored ahead of Knox when Crawford looped a single to left.

The inning continued when Holt’s fly to left was dropped. Butler reached on an error as well. Crawford scored and, after Horn walked, Palmer’s infield hit made it 10-2.

Three singles and an error produced Easley’s two tallies in the top of the fifth. With runners at second and third, Bickerstaff induced a pair of pops to end the threat.

Knox singled and Brady Brower walked in the bottom of the fifth, but the Easley pitcher struck out the side around that.

Dunn retired the first two he faced in the top of the sixth. A single, a double and a walk had the bases full for Easley when a grounder to Brower at second resulted in a force that ended the game.