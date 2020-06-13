June 13 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Kincaid, Davis combine to limit HSV to two hits in 5-2 win for Sport Shop Sox

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By Rob Patrick

Andrew Kincaid fired one-hit shutout ball for 6 1/3 innings then Tre Davis relieved to get out of a[more] jam in the sixth and limited a seventh inning rally as the Sport Shop Black Sox of Bryant downed Sally’s Body Shop of Hot Springs Village in Junior American Legion play Wednesday evening.

The Sox, now 7-5, scratched out single runs in the first, third and fifth innings before Weston Jones cracked a two-run double in the sixth to provide the cushion for the victory. Jimbo Seale contributed two hits for Bryant, which is set to host a doubleheader against Ashdown at noon on Saturday.

Though Kincaid was stingy with the hits, allowing only a two-out single to Dylan Anderson in the fourth, he struggled with his control, walking seven and hitting a pair of batters. The Sox’ defense helped out by recording three different doubleplays including one on the second pitch Davis tossed when he relieved in the sixth with runners at first and second.

Kincaid struck out two and walk two in the opening frame but he picked off the runner at second.

In the bottom of the inning, the Sox took the lead when Drew Tipton beat out an infield hit, out-running the throw on a routine grounder to short. He stole second and, with one out, scored on a solid single to left by C.J. Phillips.

In the second, Hot Springs Village’s Cole Jones walked but was on the run when Dylan Anderson hit a liner to center. Bryant’s Hunter Oglesby charged in and made a diving catch, popped up and threw to first to double up Jones.

A pair of hit batsmen and a walk loaded the bags for HSV with one out in the third. Tyler Robertson smacked a liner to Blake Patterson at short and he caught the runner roaming off second for an inning-ending doubleplay.

The Sox made it 2-0 in the bottom of the inning with the help of some wildness from Robertson, the Hot Springs Village starter. He hit Patterson with a pitch then threw wildly to first on a pickoff attempt. A wild pitch allowed the runner to take third and another brought him home.

Lefty Tyler Dauber relieved at that point and held the Sox until the fifth when Caleb Chaffin earned a walk. Dalton Holt bounced into a force but Holt stole second. After a walk to Tipton, the duo worked a double-steal and when third baseman Colton Shelby couldn’t handle the throw, Holt scored to make it 3-0.

Meanwhile, Kincaid worked around the two-out single by Anderson and a walk in the fourth before retiring the side in order in the fifth. His sixth began with a routine grounder to Patterson at short but then walks to Shelby and Josh Herron brought the switch to Davis who induced a grounder to third by Anderson. Phillips started the round-the-horn doubleplay to end the threat.

Oglesby walked and Seale singled to start the bottom of the sixth. A doublesteal — Bryant swiped eight bases in the contest — set up Jones’ one-out shot to left-center that made it 5-0.

Davis issued a walk to Jake Spreen to start the seventh. With one out, Sean McKneely hit one up the middle that Davis deflected. Phillips ranged to his left to make a sparkling play to get a force at second.

With two down, James King was hit by a pitch and Andrew Barber pulled a single into left that drove in McKneely. King scored on a wild pitch but Davis got Dauber to bounce to Tipton at second to end the game.

BRYANT SPORT SHOP BLACK SOX 5, HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE SALLY’S BODY SHOP 2

Junior American Legion

Sally’s Body Shop ab r h bi Black Sox ab r h bi

Spoon, cf 1 0 0 0 Tipton, 2b 3 1 1 0

King, rf 1 1 0 0 Patterson, ss 2 1 0 0

Barber, c 2 0 1 1 Phillips, 3b 3 0 1 1

Robertson, p 1 0 0 0 Oglesby, cf 2 1 0 0

Dauber, p 2 0 0 0 Seale, c 3 1 2 0

Sutterfield, 1b 2 0 0 0 Emmerling, rf-1b 3 0 1 0

Shelby, 3b 0 0 0 0 W.Jones, dh 3 0 1 2

C.Jones, ss 1 0 0 0 Chaffin, 1b 1 0 0 0

Herron, lf 0 0 0 0 Fredriksson, pr-rf 1 0 0 0

McGilton, pr 0 0 0 0 Holt, lf 3 1 0 0

T.Anderson, lf 0 0 0 0 Kincaid, p 0 0 0 0

D.Anderson, lf-ss 3 0 1 0 Davis, p 0 0 0 0

Spreen, 3b-1b 1 0 0 0

Murphy, 2b 3 0 0 0

McKneely, rf-cf 2 1 0 0

Totals 19 2 2 1 Totals 24 5 6 3

Hot Springs Village 000 000 2 — 2

BRYANT 101 012 x — 5

E—Sutterfield, Shelby, Spreen. DP—Bryant 3, Hot Springs Village 1. LOB—Bryant 5, Hot Springs Village 7. 2B—W.Jones. SB—Barber, Tipton 2, Phillips, Emmerling, Spoon, Holt 2, McKneely, Oglesby, Seale.

Pitching ip r er h bb so

Hot Springs Village

Robertson (L) 2.1 2 1 3 0 1

Dauber 3.2 3 2 3 3 3

BRYANT

Kincaid (W) 5.1 0 0 1 7 3

Davis (Save) 2.2 2 2 1 1 0

HBP—McKneely, Barber (by Kincaid), Patterson (by Robertson), King (by Davis). WP—Robertson, Davis. PB—Seale.





