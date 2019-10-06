LaCerra earns all-State honors as Bryant girls finish seventh

October 6, 2019 Golf

FAYETTEVILLE — Bryant sophomore Caitlin LaCerra followed up her first-day round of 87 with an 84 on the second day of the Class 6A State girls golf tournament at Fayetteville Country Club, earning a sixth-place finish overall at 171. With that, LaCerra earned all-State honors as she led the Lady Hornets to a seventh-place finish.

“We did improve on our scores,” noted Bryant coach Casey Mattox. “Our total was a 621.”

Brooklyn Waller shot a 97 on the second day after posting a 105 in the first round for a total of 202. Taylor Moore finished at 250 (124-126) with Leighton Crawley at 252 (128-124) and Haylie Horn at 279 (138-141).

All-State players at the 2019 Class 6A State golf tournament including Caitlin LaCerra.
