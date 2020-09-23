LaCerra earns medalist honors as Bryant golfers wrap up regular season

CABOT — Caitlin LaCerra fired an 18-hole round of 78 to earn individual medalist honors on a cold, wet course at Greystone Country Club on Tuesday as the Bryant High School golf team finished the regular season against four 6A-Central Conference rivals.

Bryant will host the girls’ conference and state tournaments at Hurricane Golf Club on Sept. 29-30. The boys’ tourney will be played in Rogers at Lost Springs Country Club Oct. 6-7.

The Hornets were fifth in Tuesday’s tourney at Greystone, led by rounds of 78 by Logan McDonald and Daniel Taylor.

LaCerra led the Bryant girls to a third-place finish Tuesday against four other 6A-Cental teams. Cabot took top team honors with a score of 256. Conway shot 292 with Bryant coming in at 315.

LaCerra finished one strike ahead of Cabot’s Holly Heslep for medalist honors. Haylie Horn shot 117 for the Lady Hornets and Taylor Moore shot 120.

“Caitlin played amazing,” said Bryant coach Casey Mattox. “The girls finishing third is great process for them.

“The boys didn’t play bad,” she added, “but our scores weren’t where we wanted them to be.”

The boys combined on a score of 324. Cabot won team honors at 306 followed by North Little Rock (315), Conway (317) and Little Rock Catholic (317).

Nash Johnson of Catholic was individual medalist with a round of 69.

For Bryant, Braedon Boyce and Landon Wallace each carded an 84 with Andrew Gaspard finishing with an 86.