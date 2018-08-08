LaCerra, Waller lead Lady Hornets in dual match

BENTON — Caitlin LaCerra finished with an eagle and turned in a nine-hole round of one-under 35 as the Bryant Lady Hornets won a dual match with the Benton Lady Panthers at Longhills Golf Club on Tuesday.

The junior varsity boys’ teams also competed with Andrew Gaspard taking individual honors, carding a round of 40.

The Lady Hornets finished with a team score of 127 to Benton’s 162. The Hornets JV combined on a 168 to Benton’s 188.

For the girls, Brooklyn Waller turned a 40 and Meredith Medford carded a 52 to complete the scoring trio. Leighton Crawley shot a 54 and Anna Barnes finished at 55.

Gianna Micelli led the Lady Panthers with a 46.

“Caitlin played very well, started with a bogey, seven straight pars, and finished with an eagle,” acknowledged Bryant golf coach Steve Griffith. “It was a good round by Brooklyn as well, turning in a four-over 40.”

For the boys, Daniel Taylor shot a 42 with Cameron McDonald and Ian Trash each carding a 43 to complete the scoring group. James Cerutti turned in a round of 49 with William Hanson at 51 and Caleb Barnes at 52.

“It was a good opportunity for the JV guys to get in some competition,” Griffith said. “Andrew and Daniel led the way with Cameron and Ian turning in nice rounds in their first competition of the year.

“Hopefully, the weather will cooperate and we can get in another match at Longhills on Thursday,” the coach mentioned.