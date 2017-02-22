Lady Charging Wildcats dampen Lady Hornets’ Senior Night

For more photos of this event by Rick Nation, go here; or by Kevin Nagle, go here

Bryant Lady Hornets head coach Brad Matthews started seniors Deja Rayford, Lania Ratliff, Riley Hill, Kendal Rogers and Morgan Walter on Senior Night at the Hornets’ Nest Tuesday. And, for a little while, they stayed with the 7A-Central Conference champion North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats.

But, before the first quarter was over, the Lady Cats created some separation, a double-digit lead. They never relented on the way to a 64-21 win that officially clinched that league title and the top seed from the conference at the Class 7A State Tournament, which begins March 1, in Van Buren.

Despite the fact that the Lady Hornets are nearing the end of a star-crossed season, they continued to play hard. It remained a struggle for them to score. It was the third time in the last four games they’ve been unable to score more that 21 points.

The Lady Hornets wrap up their season this Friday at Conway.

The Lady Cats improved to 25-2 overall this season, 12-1 in league play going into their regular-season finale at Cabot.

Ten of the 11 players that got into the game for North Little Rock contributed to the scoring with Yo’Myra Morris leading with 12 points.

For Bryant, Rogers and sophomore Mary Catherine Selig each had 7 points and Ratliff 6. Selig finished with a game-high 10 rebounds.

Ratliff drove for a layup to start the game. Morris answered for North Little Rock and, off a Bryant turnover, Brown hit a 3. A free throw by Amber Hawkison made it 6-2.

But Rogers followed her own miss to cut the margin to 2 and Ratliff made a steal. But another Lady Hornets’ turnover lead to a basket by Hawkison that started a 9-0 run.

It was 15-4 before the Lady Hornets scored again. Ratliff knocked down a 3 and it was 15-7. A three-point play, however, by North Little Rock’s Kennady Tucker started a 12-1 surge.

It was 21-8 going into the second quarter and 27-8 before Ratliff and Rogers combined on a steal that Selig cashed in as she was fouled. Though her free throw didn’t go, Ratliff got after the rebound. Unfortunately, the Lady Hornets were unable to take advantage.

The lead at halftime was 34-13.

Brown opened the third quarter with a 3 then Hawkison drove for a layup. Two free throws by Brown made it 41-13 before Selig hit a free throw to interrupt. Hawkison added a 3-pointer to make it 44-14 but Rogers answered with a triple.

Morris and Selig traded hoops and it was 48-21 going into the final quarter.

Matthews started the fourth quarter with his senior quintet again then when the game reached the final two minutes, he sent in a new five to bring the seniors off the floor together.

North Little Rock continued to add to the margin as the Lady Hornets started firing 3’s. The Lady Cats closed out the win on a 16-0 run.

LADY CHARGING WILDCATS 64, LADY HORNETS 21

Score by quarters

North Little Rock 21 13 14 16 — 64

BRYANT 8 5 8 0 — 21

LADY CHARGING WILDCATS (22-5, 12-1) 64

Hawkison 3-11 1-2 8, Brown 2-4 2-2 8, Morris 6-9 0-1 12, Tucker 2-6 1-1 5, Tillman 2-3 0-0 5, Neal 3-5 0-0 7, Ford 2-4 0-0 4, Sadler 2-2 1-1 5, McGee 3-5 1-2 7, Pettus 1-1 1-2 3, Mackey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 7-11 64.

LADY HORNETS (3-22, 0-13) 21

Rayford 0-3 0-2 0, Ratliff 2-7 1-2 6, Hill 0-5 0-0 0, Rogers 2-6 2-2 7, Walter 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 0-2 1-2 1, Selig 3-8 1-3 7, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Loveless 0-4 0-0 0, Adams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 7-39 5-11 21.

Three-point field goals: Bryant 2-15 (Ratliff 1-3, Rogers 1-2, Hill 0-5, Walter 0-2, Rayford 0-1, Walker 0-1, Williams 0-1), North Little Rock 5-16 (Brown 2-3, Hawkison 1-6, Neal 1-2, Tillman 1-1, Tucker 0-2, Morris 0-1, Ford 0-1). Turnovers: Bryant 18, North Little Rock 9. Rebounds: Bryant 11-19 30 (Selig 3-7 10, Rogers 4-2 6, Ratliff 1-4 5, Rayford 1-2 3, Walker 1-1 2, Hill 0-1 1, Williams 1-0 1, Loveless 0-1 1), North Little Rock 9-26 35 (Pettus 1-6 7, Hawkison 0-5 5, Morris 1-4 5, Brown 1-3 4, Tillman 2-2 4, McGee 2-1 3, Neal 1-1 2, Ford 0-1 1, team 1-3 4). Team fouls: Bryant 9, North Little Rock 9.





