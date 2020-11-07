Lady Hornets 10th at State

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

HOT SPRINGS — The Bryant Lady Hornets cross country team, which finished third in the 6A-Central Conference meet last week, again finished third among the squads in their league at the Class 6A State meet at Oaklawn Park on Friday.

That translated, however, to a 10th-place finish in the State with 278 points. Bentonville won the team title with 37 points, edging Rogers (48) and Fayetteville (52). Conway was the highest finishing Central team at sixth.

Aryn Stiles paced the Lady Hornets, turning in a time of 22:23.40 and finishing 51st. Jillian Colclasure’s 22:36.72 was 55th with Madison Dettmer with her at 22:44.21 for 58th.

Paige Spicer was 64th in 22:56.26 and Emily Miller completed the Lady Hornets’ scoring five. She was 79th in 23:28.73.

In addition, MacKenzie Moore (82nd, 23:40.62), Maddie Nelson (86th, 23:58.73), Brylee Bradford (88th, 24:12.92) and Caroline Pelton (101st, 25:26.85) competed Bryant.