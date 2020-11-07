Lady Hornets 10th at State

November 7, 2020 Cross Country

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

HOT SPRINGS — The Bryant Lady Hornets cross country team, which finished third in the 6A-Central Conference meet last week, again finished third among the squads in their league at the Class 6A State meet at Oaklawn Park on Friday.

That translated, however, to a 10th-place finish in the State with 278 points. Bentonville won the team title with 37 points, edging Rogers (48) and Fayetteville (52). Conway was the highest finishing Central team at sixth.

Aryn Stiles paced the Lady Hornets, turning in a time of 22:23.40 and finishing 51st. Jillian Colclasure’s 22:36.72 was 55th with Madison Dettmer with her at 22:44.21 for 58th.

Paige Spicer was 64th in 22:56.26 and Emily Miller completed the Lady Hornets’ scoring five. She was 79th in 23:28.73.

In addition, MacKenzie Moore (82nd, 23:40.62), Maddie Nelson (86th, 23:58.73), Brylee Bradford (88th, 24:12.92) and Caroline Pelton (101st, 25:26.85) competed Bryant.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Cross Country
November 7, 2020
Austin, Herrera highlight Hornets’ work at State meet

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!