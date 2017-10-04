Lady Hornets bounce back with victory at Central

After a pair of deeply disappointing losses against teams they were vying for conference standing with, the Bryant Lady Hornets earned a much-needed victory at Little Rock Central on Tuesday night, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22.

The Lady Hornets junior varsity also won in straight sets, 2-0.

“We had a good night,” said Bryant head coach Beth Solomon. “The girls played well. I’m proud of the way they played tonight.

“Typically, when we go to Central we kind of play down and have some lulls,” she noted. “We didn’t really have that tonight.

“We did miss too many serves, which is something we can fix for Thursday night at Southside,” the coach added. “We have a big game at Southside with the long road trip (to Fort Smith). Looking forward to seeing what these girls are capable of.”

The Lady Hornets combined for 31 kills against Central’s Lady Tigers. Raven Loveless led with nine. Faith had six, Ivory Russ five and Kristin Boyle four. Truli Bates added three, Ashlyn Lee two and Lexi Brown one. Bates also had a block.

At the service line, Lee finished with six aces. Erin Thompson and Boyle had three each, Brown two and Cassie Ray one. Kyla Baker was good on all nine of her serves. Boyle got in all eight and Brown was nine of 10. Lee was good on 20 of 22 attempts.

Ray led the defense with six digs. Brown had three with Lee, Thompson and Macey Loudon contributing two each.