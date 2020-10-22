October 22 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Lady Hornets celebrate Senior Night with a victory, look forward to State

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Lady Hornets celebrated seniors Amber Cope, Sydney Manley and manager Sarah Holt and finished off the regular season with a 25-7, 25-7, 17-25, 25-19 victory over the Central Arkansas Christian Lady Mustangs Thursday night.

As the No. 3 seed from the 7A-Central Conference, the Lady Hornets will begin play in the Class 7A State Tournament in Bentonville on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m., against Rogers Heritage, the No. 6 seed from the 7A-West. With a win, Bryant will take on Bentonville, the second seed from the West, on Wednesday at 2 p.m.[more]

The win was a welcome one after the Lady Hornets suffered a disappointing league loss at home to North Little Rock on Tuesday.

“The girls needed to come out of tonight with a win,” allowed Lady Hornets coach Beth Solomon. “I’m happy that they did. We can go into the State Tournament on a high note.

“I feel like we’re ready for next week,” she added. “The girls deserve to be there. They’ve worked hard for it and I feel like they will work even harder to stay there.”

Junior Maggie Hart led Thursday’s effort with 10 kills and three blocks. Sophomore Hannah Rice produced 33 assists.

In service, Rice, Manley and junior Lauren Reed each contributed an ace. Defensively, Reed led with 14 digs. Rice had 12 and sophomore Courtney Davidson 11.

The Bryant junior varsity also finished on a positive note, winning 25-14, 25-8. Alyssa Anderson contributed 11 kills, a solo block and two service aces. Taylor West pitched in with 22 assists and six digs and Brooke Howell served up a pair of aces and had six digs.

Photos by Kevin Nagle