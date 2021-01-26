Lady Hornets’ defense keeps it close most of the way before Cabot North prevails

The shots weren’t falling for the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team against the Cabot North Lady Panthers at the Bryant Junior High gym. But the Lady Hornets played defense well enough to stay in the game until late when the Lady Panthers extended their advantage on the way to a 24-11 victory in Central Arkansas Junior High Conference play.

When the two teams met on Nov. 30, Cabot North piled up 45 points.

This time, the Lady Hornets held the Lady Panthers scoreless through the first quarter. Unfortunately, the same was true the other way around.

Cabot North’s Kinley Porter, who led her team with 10 points, hit the first basket of the game after grabbing the rebound off a teammate’s miss.

Bryant’s A’Niyah Livingston, who led her team with 5 points, tied it at 2 but that proved to be the only points the Lady Hornets wound score in the half.

Porter hit a pair of 3’s to help the Lady Panthers build a 10-2 lead by the end of the period.

Jadyn Miller hit a jumper from the corner for Bryant to open the third quarter. Bre Hall answered for Cabot North but a basket by Keyonna Hunt followed by a free throw from Miller had the Lady Hornets within 12-7 with 2:46 left in the half.

But that was the last of Bryant’s scoring in the second quarter and Cabot North held a 16-7 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Hornets were unable to whittle the lead much down the stretch.

Bryant suffered 21 turnovers but forced Cabot North into 19. The Lady Panthers held a slight (16-13) edge on the boards.

The Lady Hornets head to North Little Rock on Thursday.

LADY PANTHERS 24, LADY HORNETS 11

Freshman

Score by quarters

Cabot North 0 10 6 8 — 24

BRYANT 0 2 6 4 — 11

LADY PANTHERS 24

Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Loe 3-4 0-1 6, Hall 1-2 0-0 2, Porter 4-10 0-0 10, May 0-2 0-0 0, Keller 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Churchill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-23 (48%) 0-1 24.

LADY HORNETS 11

Spradlin 0-0 0-0 0, Calhoun 0-1 0-0 0, Pegram 0-2 1-2 1, Miller 1-5 1-4 3, Hunt 1-2 0-0 2, Ware 0-0 0-2 0, Purdom 0-1 0-0 0, Livingston 1-6 3-6 5, Diggins 0-0 0-0 0, Page 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 3-18 (17%) 5-14 (36%) 11.

Three-point field goals: Bryant 0-7 (Livingston 0-3, Miller 0-3, Pegram 0-1), Cabot North 2-4 (Porter 2-4). Turnovers: Bryant 21, Cabot North 19. Rebounds: Bryant 4-9 13 (Pegram 0-2 2, Purdom 1-1 2, Livingston 1-1 2, Calhoun 0-1 1, Miller 0-1 1, Hunt 0-1 1, team 2-2 4), Cabot North 3-13 16 (Hall 0-5 5, Porter 1-2 3, Williams 1-1 2, Loe 1-1 2, May 0-1 1, Keller 0-1 1, Carter 0-1 1, team 0-1 1). Team fouls: Bryant 5, Cabot North 12. Technical foul: Cabot North, book.