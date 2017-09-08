Lady Hornets earn second straight home conference victory

File photo by Rick Nation

By Rob Patrick

The Bryant Lady Hornets eased to a straight set victory over the Little Rock Central Lady Tigers, 25-10, 25-13, 25-19, for their second 7A-Central Conference victory of the week on Thursday night as they improved to 6-3-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.

“Sweep week!” declared Bryant head coach Beth Solomon referring to Tuesday’s win over Mount St. Mary Academy. “I was proud of the way the girls played tonight. We didn’t play down and stayed up and played our game.”

The Bryant junior varsity also swept 25-23, 25-21.

The Lady Hornets piled up 36 kills and 11 service aces in the varsity match. Faith Stone had 13 kills and Raven Loveless 10. Ashlyn Lee contributed six kills to go with 17 assists and one of the aces.

Kristen Boyle added three kills and two assists with Truli Bates knocking down two kills with a solo block and two blocking assists. Ivory Russ and Reagan Dabbs had kills as well.

The Lady Hornets were 68 of 73 at the service line. Lexi Brown got in 20 of her 21 attempts. Kyla Baker got in all 12 of her serves while Lee was 12 of 13 and Erin Thompson got down all 11 of her attempts. Thompson led with four aces. Brown had three and Cassie Ray two. Baker had one.

In the JV match, Grace Camferdam had five kills while Imanii Jones and Kennedy Kuchinski added two apiece. Kierra Beard, Casey Welch, Brooke Abney and Beatriz Hernandez had one each.

Shannon Stewart and Cora Edwards each served for three aces. Brown had two and Ashley Davis one. Edwards also had four assists, Jones two.

The Lady Hornets will try to make it three home conference victories in a row when they host the Fort Smith Southside Lady Mavericks on Tuesday.





