September 14 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Lady Hornets edged by Cabot at home meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Junior Hannah Raney was third and senior Stacy Emmerling was fifth as the Bryant Lady Hornets finished second only to Cabot in the nine-team field at the annual Bryant Invitational cross country meet on Tuesday at Bishop Park.

Cabot, which took the top two individual spots, won the meet with 50 points. Bryant was second with 54 followed by Russellville with 58 in a tight team competition.

Raney finished the 5k course in 20:53 while Emmerling turned in a time of 21:46.

“Cabot took the top two places and that alone makes them extremely tough to beat,” commented Lady Hornets head coach Danny Westbrook. “They are a very good team and we only lost by four points.”

The other top five scorers for Bryant were Melinda Murdock (12th, 22:22), Ashlyn Lessenberry (13th, 22:25), and Marley Adams (24th, 23:14). Kat Bolton (30th, 24:03) and Stephanie Cyz (31st, 24:03) finished out the top seven for Bryant.

“I was very pleased with our times, but we are going to have to lower our time gaps among our top five scorers in order to start winning meets,” said Westbrook.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to participate in the Bryant Magic Mile race in conjunction with Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, then return to high school competition on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Russellville Invitational.