Lady Hornets fall at North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Hoping to build off their performance at Greenbrier’s Battle of the Brier in which they won four out of five matches, the Bryant Lady Hornets returned to 6A-Central Conference play on Tuesday night against the North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats.

But it didn’t go Bryant’s way. North Little Rock prevailed 25-9, 25-8, 25-10.

“We just couldn’t seem to find our groove and get anything going,” said Lady Hornets head coach Beth Solomon.

“North Little Rock is a good team,” she related. “They’re always very athletic and very scrappy. We will regroup and get ready for Conway.”

The Lady Hornets host Conway tonight. The Lady Wampus Cats are battling Fort Smith Southside for first place in the conference. After a 3-0 sweep of Mount St. Mary Academy on Tuesday, the Lady Cats are 5-1 in the league.

Against North Little Rock, the Lady Hornets were good on 71 percent of their serves with Emma Buiting accounting for the only two aces. Cassie Ray had five digs and Shannon Stewart four. Alyssa Hernandez, Lexi Brown and Buiting each had three digs.

Madelyn Hoskins and Faith Stone combined on a block as the Lady Hornets struggled at the net. Truli Bates and Faith Stone each had three kills. Hoskins had two.

At Greenbrier, Bryant swept pool play opening with a 25-14, 25-9 win over Green Forest and following up with a 25-8, 25-17 decision over Sylvan Hills before a 25-19, 25-18 victory over Baptist Prep. In bracket play, the Lady Hornets defeated Conway St. Joseph, 24-26, 25-11, 15-9. That set up a showdown with Charleston and a 24-25, 25-11, 9-15 loss.

Bryant is now 7-10-1 overall going into the Conway match.