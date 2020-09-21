Lady Hornets finish sixth at Harding Invitational meet

SEARCY — McKenzie Hicks finished 18th and Brylee Bradford 25th to pace the Bryant Lady Hornets on Saturday at the Harding Bison Cross Country Invitational.

The Lady Hornets finished with 168 points in sixth place overall. West Plains, Mo., won the team title with 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Bryant Junior girls finished third with 99 points behind a top 10 finish for Haley Avila. Lilliam Miller was 14th and Adalynn Mellon 18th.

Conway won the junior girls division with 44 points. Vilonia was second with 69.

Hicks finished in 21:32.9 while Bradford ran a 22:12.1. Madison Dettmer’s 23:06.7 was good for 41stand Emily Miller was 49th in 23:38.1. Ashleigh Byles completed the scoring five for Bryant. She finished 59th in 24:02.3.

MacKenzie Moore was 63rd in 24:12.5 and Jillian Colclasure made the top seven for Bryant with a 24:24, good for 67th.

For the junior girls, Avila turned in a 13:37.8 while Miller finished in 14:05.8. Grace Taylor (29th, 14:33.8), Aidan Fisher (35th, 14:42.7) and Arion Pegram (37th, 14:44.6) completed the scoring five.

Sydney Pomtree was 42nd in 14:51.7 and Addi Fish was 57th in 15:08.1.

The teams are tentatively scheduled to run in Russellville next Saturday.