October 9 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Lady Hornets get back on winning track with sweep of Russellville

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Bouncing back from their first loss since Sept. 22, the Bryant Lady Hornets may have put together their best night of volleyball on Thursday, Oct. 8, when they took down the Russellville Lady Cyclones in three straight games.

The win, 25-17, 27-25, 25-19, improved Bryant to 6-5 in 7A-Central Conference play going into their final three league matches.

The Bryant JV swept to victory as well, 25-19, 25-22.[more]

The varsity win avenged a 3-1 loss at Russellville on Sept. 15.

The Lady Hornets are set to make consecutive trips to Conway in the coming days. On Saturday, they’ll compete in the Lady Cat Invitational there then they’ll return for a league game against the league-leading Lady Wampus Cats on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

“I am so proud of the way the girls played tonight,” stated Lady Hornets head coach Beth Solomon. “This is the first game that the girls have gone out and fought hard the entire game.”

Kayla Davidson led the team with 12 kills and four blocks. She also joined Jenifer Hubbard and Brianna Hays in getting in 100 percent of her serves. Each also had a pair of aces.

Hays contributed 12 digs and Jordan Armstrong set for 30 assists.

“It’s hard to pick out an outstanding player to talk about since they all played their hearts out and it worked out for them,” Solomon stated. “Brianna Hays had an excellent game tonight. She really picked it up and improved her playing from the games she’s had lately. Taylor Shutt had no errors on the night which is a big accomplishment. She was 27 of 27 with nine kills.

In the JV contest, Maggie Hart had eight kills to lead the way. She also joined Jenna Bruick and Taylor West with eight digs each. Bruick and Hart contributed a pair of aces in service, as well. Hubbard produced seven assists and Peyton Thacker came up with four blocks.