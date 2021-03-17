Lady Hornets, Lady Bears finish in scoreless deadlock

FORT SMITH — The Bryant Lady Hornets and the Fort Smith Northside Lady Bears battled to a scoreless tie in the 6A-Central Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

“We were a little flat with very little intensity until about the last 10 minutes,” said Lady Hornets coach Olivia Allard. “We only took five shots, and they took about seven. We had our opportunities but just couldn’t finish them.

“Our defense is what kept us in it,” she added. “Fort Smith stuck to their game plan and we didn’t.”

Bryant did win the junior varsity match. Melissa Ramirez and Brae Page had the goals.

The Lady Hornets are now 3-0-2 overall. They’ll return to league action on Thursday when the Mount St. Mary Academy Belles visit.