Lady Hornets qualify for State with conference finish

FAYETTEVILLE — Caitlin LaCerra shot an 18-hole round of 87 to lead the Bryant Lady Hornets to a seventh-place finish overall and fourth in the 6A-Central Conference on Tuesday as they qualified for the 6A State Tournament today.

Mackenzie Lee of North Little Rock finished with the low round of 72 and Cabot won the conference championship with a team score of 278. Bryant posted a 316.

Along with LaCerra, Bryant’s Brooklyn Waller posted a 105 on the Fayetteville Country Club course. Taylor Moore shot 124 and Leighton Crawley finished at 128. Haylie Horn shot 138 for the Lady Hornets.