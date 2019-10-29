Lady Hornets second at league meet behind all-conference performances

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

FORT SMITH — Junior Jillian Colclasure, freshman Maddie Nelson and senior Olivia Orr earned all-conference honors with top 10 finishes as the Bryant Lady Hornets earned a second-place finish in the 6A-Central Conference cross country meet on Monday.

The Lady Hornets finished with 60 points to eke past Cabot (65). Conway won the team title with 40 points. Fort Smith Northside was fourth with 129 points. All eight 6A-Central Conference teams competed.

Conway’s Sara Holman was individual medalist with a time of 21:36.36 with Northside’s Felicity West second in 22:13.31.

Colclasure was Bryant’s top finisher. Her 23:24.85 earned seventh place with Nelson on her heels, finishing eighth in 23:28.07. Orr ran 23:32.09 to place 10th.

Junior Aryn Stiles was 16th in 23:55.47 and freshman Mariel Ocana ran 24:01.27 to finished 19th.

Completing Bryant’s top seven was sophomore McKenzie Hicks (22nd, 24:13.80) and senior Lauren Heath (23rd, 24:19.65).

The Lady Hornets will compete in the 6A State meet on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.