Lady Hornets second at NLR tourney

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Freshman Caitlin LaCerra finished in the top five individually with an 18-hole round of 94 and the Bryant Lady Hornets golf team finished second at the 2018 North Little Rock Charging Wildcat Invitational tournament at North Hills Golf Club on Friday.

The Hornets, meanwhile, had no one break 80 and slumped to sixth in the seven-team boys’ competition with a composite score of 334.

Bryant is set for tournaments at Longhills Golf Club on Tuesday, Aug. 7 and Thursday, Aug. 9.

“I’m very proud of the girls’ effort today, finished second, brought home a plaque,” said Bryant head coach Steve Griffith.

Brooklyn Waller shot 103and Meredith Medford finished at 107 to give the Lady Hornets a team total of 304, second only to Cabot’s 276. Conway (327), Mount St. Mary (331) and Benton (334) also competed.

Mount St. Mary’s Lauren Loeb shot 79 for individual medalist honors.

“We talked when we finished today, this week has been step one for our girls, playing that second day of the State tournament at the end of September,” Griffith said. “It was Caitlin LaCerra’s first golf competition and she jumped up and shot a 94, felt like she had a few shots out there. Brooklyn came back with another solid round today and Meredith dropped another 10 strokes off her score. Very excited to see it.”

The boys were led by Brendon Morton’s 80. Landon Allison shot 81 with Logan McDonald at 85. Andrew Gaspard and Daniel Taylor each shot 88.

Cabot took team honors with a 281, led by individual medalist Blaine Calhoun’s round of 67.

“The boys didn’t play real well this week,” Griffith acknowledged. “We’ve got two questions we’ve got to answer. Are we going to focus on playing golf, make that a priority? And, secondly, we’ve got to work on consistency when we’re out on the course.

“Hopefully, we can get those two things addressed and get ourselves in position to play on day two of the State tournament in October for the third year in a row,” he said. “We’ve got some work yet to do. Hopefully, we can get that done.”