Lady Hornets sweep PA, earn first victory of 2019

For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Erin Thompson (right) digs up a hit beside teammate Jaiyah Jackson (11). (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

The Bryant Lady Hornets bounced back from a season-opening loss on Tuesday with a straight-set victory over the Pulaski Academy Lady Bruins, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22 at the Hornets’ Nest on Thursday night.

“Our defense played very well,” noted Bryant coach Leigh Ann Back.

Truli Bates had nine kills and Jaiyah Jackson as well as Erin Thompson served up two aces apiece. Thompson also had 20 digs.

The Lady Hornets junior varsity lost a tight battle, 24-26, 23-25.

Bryant is set to travel to Greenbrier on Tuesday before heading to Fort Smith to open 6A-Central Conference play on Thursday.

Shaylee Carver sets for a teammate. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Sammie Jo Ferguson (18) (photo by Kevin Nagle)

Truli Bates (22) goes up for a block. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Ella Reynolds digs up a hit in front of teammate Sam Still (3). (Photo by Kevin Nagle)