Lady Hornets sweep PA, earn first victory of 2019

The Bryant Lady Hornets bounced back from a season-opening loss on Tuesday with a straight-set victory over the Pulaski Academy Lady Bruins, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22 at the Hornets’ Nest on Thursday night.
“Our defense played very well,” noted Bryant coach Leigh Ann Back.
Truli Bates had nine kills and Jaiyah Jackson as well as Erin Thompson served up two aces apiece. Thompson also had 20 digs.
The Lady Hornets junior varsity lost a tight battle, 24-26, 23-25.
Bryant is set to travel to Greenbrier on Tuesday before heading to Fort Smith to open 6A-Central Conference play on Thursday.