September 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Lady Hornets sweep pool play at tourney

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

RUSSELLVILLE — The Bryant Lady Hornets swept three matches in pool play at a tournament at Russellville High School on Saturday but, in bracket play, ran into the Little Rock Flames, an independent team of home-schooled players, losing 23-25, 18-25, to end their day.

In pool play, Bryant defeated Morrilton, 25-10, 25-12; Beebe 25-15, 25-20; and the Russellville Junior Varsity, 25-10, 25-20.

For the day, the Lady Hornets accumulated 88 kills. Sarah Clemmons and Raven Loveless had 25 each. Lylah Washington finished with 20. Brittney Warner and Alex Dillard pitched in with eight each and Ashlyn Lee had two to go with her 64 assists.

Clemmons and Loveless also led the team with nine aces apiece from the service line. Lee served for eight, Warner six. Washington had three while Dillard and Reagan Blend each had one.

Bryant was good on 86 percent of their serves.

Clemmons finished with a team-high eight blocks. Loveless had six, Warner three and Dillard one.

Washington led the team with eight digs. Loveless and Cassie Ray had six each, Dillard four, Lee and Clemmons two each, and Blend one.