December 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Lady Hornets win Crabtree championship

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTONVILLE — The Bryant Lady Hornets defeated the Huntsville Lady Eagles to capture the championship of the annual Crabtree Invitational girls basketball tournament at Bentonville High School Saturday.

Sophomore McKenzie Adams, who was named the tournament’s MVP, scored 23 points and sophomore Kiara Moore added 9 to lead the Lady Hornets, now 5-0, to the 45-34 win.

Bryant rolled out to an 8-0 lead to start the game.