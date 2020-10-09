Lady Hornets work past LR Southwest in three sets

The Bryant Lady Hornets captured a much-needed victory in 6A-Central Conference play on Thursday night, downing the Little Rock Southwest Lady Gryphons, 25-16, 25-13, 25-9.

Bryant, now 3-10 overall and 3-8 in league play, takes a break from conference on Monday, Oct. 12, when they host Greenbrier. They resume league play at Cabot on Tuesday then wrap up the regular season with North Little Rock on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The 6A-Central Conference Tournament will commence on Oct. 20.

Shaylee Carver served up three aces and Sammy Jo Ferguson two. Samantha Still, Ella Reynolds, Alyssa Hernandez and Lily Studdard had aces as well as the Lady Hornets were good on 87.7 percent of their serves.

Carver also had 20 assists. Studdard added 15.

Bryant had 36 kills from eight different players. Reynolds and Erin Key each had eight. Ferguson and Lily Settle added six each. Madelyn Hoskins recorded five.

Still finished with a team-high 19 digs. Hernandez had 13 and Jaiyah Jackson 10.