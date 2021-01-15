Lady Wolves’ pressure too much for Lady Hornets

After winning two of their last three games, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team ran into the buzzsaw that is the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves on Thursday night at the Bryant Junior High gym. Skilled, physical and aggressive, the Lady Wolves pressed the Lady Hornets into submission for the second time this season. On Nov. 16, Lake Hamilton beat Bryant 34-8 at home. On Thursday, the Lady Wolves prevailed 35-10.

The Lady Wolves led 10-2 after a quarter then outscored the Lady Hornets 16-0 in the second period. Bryant struggled to get into the half court and run its offense. The Lady Hornets could not attempt a shot in the period.

Bryant played tougher defense in the third quarter, holding Lake Hamilton to 1 point. The Lady Wolves called off the press and the Lady Hornets were able to play them evenly as both coaches emptied their benches.

For the Lady Hornets, Arion Pegram and Jadyn Miller each had 3 points. Keyonna Hunt had a basket while A’Niyah Livingston and Nyla Diggins added a free throw apiece.

Lake Hamilton forced 34 turnovers and held a 29-25 rebounding edge that included 21 offensive rebounds as the Lady Hornets wound up only attempting 11 shots from the field.

Bryant will regroup and take on Cabot North in its next game on Monday, January 25.

LADY WOLVES 35, LADY HORNETS 10

Freshman

Score by quarters

Lake Hamilton 10 16 1 8 — 35

BRYANT 2 0 3 5 — 10

LADY WOLVES 35

Clark 1-3 0-2 2, Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Winfrey 7-21 4-6 18, Braughton 2-7 2-5 6, Hughes 1-8 1-2 4, Hunter 1-3 0-2 2, Cox 0-1 0-2 0, Widener 0-0 0-0 0, Erke 1-1 0-0 2, Garner 0-0 0-1 0, Patton 0-0 0-0 0, A.Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 13-45 8-22 35.

LADY HORNETS 10

Livingston 0-3 1-2 1, Spradlin 0-0 0-0 0, K.Hunt 1-2 0-2 2, Miller 1-3 1-1 3, Pegram 1-2 0-0 3, Ware 0-0 0-1 0, Calhoun 0-1 0-0 0, Purdom 0-0 0-0 0, Page 0-0 0-0 0, Berry 0-0 0-0 0, Diggins 0-0 1-2 1, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 3-11 2-8 10.

Three-point field goals: Bryant 1-5 (Pegram 1-1, Miller 0-2, Livingston 0-2), Lake Hamilton 1-5 (Hughes 1-1, Braughton 0-2, Winfrey 0-1, A.Hunt 0-1). Turnovers: Bryant 34, Lake Hamilton 14. Rebounds: Bryant 2-23 25 (Miller 0-4 4, Ware 2-1 3, Calhoun 0-3 3, Purdom 0-3 3, Livingsont 0-2 2, K.Hunt 0-2 2, Berry 0-2 2, Spradlin 0-1 1, Pegram 0-1 1, Page 0-1 1, Diggins 0-1 1, team 0-2 2), Lake Hamilton 21-8 29 (Winfrey 3-3 6, Braughten 4-2 6, Clark 3-0 3, Cox 3-0 3, Hughes 2-0 2, Hunter 1-1 2, Watson 1-1 2, Oliver 0-1 1, team 4-0 4). Team fouls: Bryant 18, Lake Hamilton 14.