Late goal lifts Hornets past Charging Wildcats in league action

April 15, 2021 Boys Soccer

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — With 10 minutes left to play, Jason Apodaca slid a ball through to Grant Jacuzzi, who knocked it into the net, snapping a 2-2 tie and providing the winning margin for the Bryant Hornets over the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats in a 6A-Central Conference match on Wednesday.

The Hornets improved to 3-5-3 overall and 3-4 in league play going into Friday’s home match against Fort Smith Northside as they begin the second half of the home-and-home conference schedule.

Bryant built a 2-0 lead on goals by Caleb Miller, on a penalty kick, and Mynor De La Cruz from the corner of the box.

“Mynor subsequently gave up a PK that took it to 2-1,” related Hornets coach Rick Friday. “They scored from a ball bouncing around after a set piece.”

That tied it and set the stage for Jacuzzi’s game winner.

