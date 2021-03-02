March 2 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Late scoring lifts Lady Hornets into third at State Indoor

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

FAYETTEVILLE — At the 2009 Indoor Track State Championship Saturday, Feb. 28, the Bryant Lady Hornets scored 10 points in the last two events to jump from seventh place to third place in the final team standings.

With only two events remaining, Junior Kayla Davidson placed 7th in the shot and the Lady Hornet’s 4 x 400 meter relay team of Ashley Petz, Morgan Seelinger, Lacie Raney, and Jordan Chadwick finished second.

As a result, Bryant surpassed four teams to secure third place with 34 points.Bentonville won the meet championship with 105 points. Fayetteville took runner-up with 77 points.

“Bentonville and Fayetteville really had everyone out-manned with their depth and talent, but I was extremely pleased with how our girls competed,” stated Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “They never gave up and finishing third in such a big field of 25 teams gives us some sense of accomplishment.

“Jordan Chadwick and Morgan Seelinger both had outstanding performances today,” he added. “Jordan was our high point athlete with 11 points and Morgan scored 8 points. Between the two of them, they accounted for over half of our point total.”[more]

Those who finished in the top three earned all-State honors. Along with the 4×400 meter relay team, Bryant 4×800 relay team of Mikayla Speake, Stacy Emmerling, Leah Skinner and Dylan Vail earned that honor by finishing third in a time of 10:26.1

Chadwick earned all-State in the 60-meter hurdles as well, finishing third in 9.85. Seelinger adding to the scoring in the hurdles finishing sixth in 10.2.

Catherine Fletcher cleared 9 feet in the pole vault to earn a fifth-place finish. Chadwick was sixth in the 400 meter dash (62.3) and Seelinger was sixth in the triple jump, covering 33-6.

“Our track coaching staff is doing an excellent job preparing our athletes for competition,” Westbrook noted. “Coach Kris Clark coaches ou

r pole vaulters and distance runners. Coach Beth Solomon coaches the jumping events and Bart Reynolds works with our throwers.”

The schedule has the Lady Hornets competing in a practice meet in Conway on Monday, March 9, before officially opening the regular season with the annual Hornet Relays on Thursday, March 19.