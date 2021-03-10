March 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2003

Bragg’s play leads golf team

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Bryant senior John Bragg was individual medalist with a nine-hole round of 38 in the three-team match at Rolling Hills Country Club in Cabot on Monday, March 10.

Bragg has been the highlight so far this season as a team of young golfers try to play their way up to the competition in the early going this season.

Despite Bragg’s accomplishment, the Hornets finished third with a team total of 175. Cabot, a perennial powerhouse in high school golf, won the match with a team total of 163, followed by Benton with 170.

For the Hornets, Dylan Sharp carded a 43, Josh Wright had a 48 and both Daniel Griffin and freshman Beau Medsker turned in rounds of 49.

Lady Hornets Jessica McCrotty and Jessica Hipp also competed at the match. McCrotty finished with a round of 52, Hipp carded a 59.

The Hornets opened the season on March 6 at Longhills Golf Club. Neil Phelps of Benton was medalist with a 35. Bragg led Bryant with a 39.

Benton won the match with a team total of 154, followed by Sheridan at 164 and the Hornets at 175.

Sharp turned in a 43, Medsker a 46, Griffin finished at 47 and Trey Shaw at 48.

The Hornets were set to return to the links on Thursday, March 13, at Longhills against Cabot and Benton.



